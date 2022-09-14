Chefman’s Electric Wine Opener bundle with cutter and bottle stopper down at $13 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Electric Wine Opener for $13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $18 and more recently in the $16 range, today’s deal is nearly 25% off, within a few cents of Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This one is designed to have you opening bottles with ease via one-button operation, no elbow grease needed. You “place the opener over the top of the bottle, press a button, and in seconds the cork emerges.” Alongside the no-effort bottle opening, it ships with a foil cutter, a vacuum pump stopper to keep wine fresh once the bottle is open, and a pourer attachment for clean serving and aeration. More details below.

Today’s lead deal is one of the more affordable electric solutions out there from a trusted brand. It’s even less pricey than some of the manual options. However, if you don’t mind doing it all by hand, the Hicoup Wine Opener is one of the more popular options on Amazon and it happens to be selling for $10 Prime shipped right now. Its steel construction and wooden handles also carry a small fold-out foil cutter.

While we are talking kitchen gear, check out this new all-time low on ThermoPro’s Bluetooth meat thermometer before you dive into our home goods deal hub. Then dive into the $50 price drop on Ninja’s combo Foodi blender that also doubles as a food processor and dough mixer while it’s down at $150 shipped via Amazon. Hit up our deal coverage from this morning for a deeper breakdown on the features and pricing.

Chefman Electric Wine Opener bundle features:

Simply place the opener over the top of the bottle, press a button, and in seconds the cork emerges. No sticking, no breakage, no worries. Black, sleek, and cord-free, the 9-inch tall black opener looks great standing on the table or in the dining room ready for action. Use the sharp foil cutter to remove the metal cap neatly and easily. Insert the pourer to help the wine “breathe” and to go from bottle to glass with no spilling. A vacuum pump stopper keeps any wine left in the bottle fresh tasting.

