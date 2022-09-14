elago’s novel silicone Apple Pencil 2 sleeve is now 25% off at $10.50 for a limited time

While we are tracking a solid price drop on the original Apple Pencil, the official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Classic Case for the second-generation Apple stylus at $10.49 in yellow or from $11.19 in the other colorways. These Lightning deals will be live for another 9 hours or until the discounted stock runs out. Most colors typically fetch $15 at Amazon with the yellow model usually in the $14 range. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention at up to 25% off and the lowest we can find. This protective sleeve guards your Apple Pencil 2 from scratches with elago’s silicone treatment alongside adding some extra grip to the iPad writing experience. Head below for more details.

While you’ll be hard-pressed to find another option for less with the novel elago #2 pencil-like design, this KELIFANG silicone sleeve is a notable alternative otherwise. It sells for $7 Prime shipped on Amazon and includes a nice little cutout to show off the Apple Pencil logo. Get a closer look at the colorways right here.

Alongside this deal on the first-generation Apple Pencil, another notable iPad accessory on sale right now is Apple’s official iPad mini 6 Smart Folio. This rare discount is delivering a new all-time low on the magnetic sheath that snaps to the back of your device alongside providing sleep and wake functionality. You can get a closer look at the feature list and marked down pricing in our recent deal coverage right here.

elago Classic Pencil Case features:

UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC CASES THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT FROM DROPS, AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY!

BRINGING BACK A CLASSIC DESIGN to change your stylus pencil into a #2 pencil! Not only is this design ERGONOMIC, it FEELS FAMILIAR! Bring back some NOSTALGIA by mixing the old school with the new school! Most cases compatible with iPad work with the pencil case as long as it does not have a pencil holder, sleeve, or latch.

