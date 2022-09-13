Rare discount drops Apple’s official iPad mini 6 Smart Folio cover to new low of $49.50

Amazon is now offering the official Apple Smart Folio for iPad Mini 6 at $49.58 shipped in black. Normally fetching $59, much like you’ll pay for all four of the other colorways right now, today’s offer marks an all-around rare chance to save on an essential for Apple’s latest and most compact iPadOS experience. Wrapping your iPad mini 6 in one of Apple’s official cases, the Smart Folio protects both the front and back of your device. On top of doubling as a stand for watching videos or taking notes, the folding folio cover provides sleep and wake functionality. It also magnetically snaps to the back of your device and features a soft polyurethane material to round out the package. Head below for more.

Backed by thousands of customers at Amazon, this ProCase offering delivers a similar way to protect your iPad mini 6 for much less. Sure you’re ditching the usual Apple quality that the lead deal offers, but the $11 price tag makes this a pretty easy solution to reccomend to anyone trying to save some cash. It still offers sleep/wake functionality and comes in a variety of styles, too.

All of this week’s best Apple deals are now beginning to go live, and our guide is packed with all you need to know. From must-have accessories to order before your iPhone 14 arrives at the end of the week to clearance on now previous-generation wearables and the like, there are plenty of ways to save.

iPad mini 6 Smart Folio features:

The Smart Folio for iPad mini is thin and light and offers front and back protection for your device. It automatically wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed. You can easily fold the Smart Folio into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls. Smart Folio includes front and back cover

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!