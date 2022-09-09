Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 7 models at all-time lows from $300 (Save up to $150)

After seeing Apple take to the stage earlier in the week to debut the new Apple Watch Series 8, Amazon is now cleaning out previous-generation Apple Watch Series 7 models. One headliner this time around delivers a new all-time low on the 45mm GPS style at $300 shipped. Normally fetching $429, this is $129 in savings, an extra $20 in savings from our previous mention, and the best price yet. While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience. Head below for more.

Also included in the sale, Amazon is marking down cellular models and higher-end stainless steel styles, as well. Combining the two specs, the 45mm GPS + Cellular Graphite Apple Watch Series 7 is now down to the all-time low of $599. You’d more regularly pay $749, with today’s price cut delivering $150 savings and the best price yet. You’re getting all of the same features noted above, just with an untethered design that can be used without your iPhone being around as well as the even more luxurious stainless steel finish.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

