8K gaming for $1,000? You bet now that the RTX 3090 Ti is on sale for a new low of $500 off

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE 3X WINDFORCE RTX 3090 Ti 24GB Graphics Card for $999.99 shipped. Up until this week, this card has gone for $1,500 and today’s deal beats our previous best price that we’ve seen the RTX 3090 Ti go for by an additional $90. As NVIDIA’s most powerful graphics card, the RTX 3090 Ti is sure to impress all around. It has 24GB of speedy GDDR6X memory which clocks in with over 1TB/s of bandwidth. Ready to handle anything you throw at it, this GPU also packs the latest ray tracing cores, NVENC on-board encoder, and both HDMI 2.1 as well as DisplayPort 1.4a for 4K144 gaming. Learn more about the RTX 3090 Ti in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

Put your savings toward picking up the SK hynix P41 2TB NVMe SSD that’s available on Amazon for $260. With 7GB/s read/write speeds, this drive is the perfect storage device for your high-end desktop. It boasts 2TB of space and requires no cables to hook up as it simply slips into an M.2 slot on your computer’s motherboard to function.

Don’t forget to check out this deal that we found on CORSAIR’s K100 RGB optical-mechanical gaming keyboard which can be picked up for $179 on sale. Normally $230, this marks a new 2022 low that we’ve tracked, making now a great time to invest in a new keyboard as well. Then, check out our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup.

GIGABYTE RTX 3090 Ti features:

NVIDIA Ampere Streaming Multiprocessors 2nd Generation RT Cores 3rd Generation Tensor Cores Powered by GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Integrated with 24GB GDDR6X 384-bit memory interface WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with alternate spinning fans Vapor Chamber Protection metal back plate. Rise to the Top with GIGABYTE RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Cards. Powered by NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture and refined with WINDFORCE cooling technology, the GIGABTYE GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GAMING 24G brings stunning visuals, amazingly fast frame rates, and AI acceleration to games and creative applications with its enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, and a staggering 24 GB of G6X memory.

