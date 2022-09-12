CORSAIR’s K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard falls to new 2022 low at $180

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $179.99 shipped. Normally going for $230, this 22% discount comes within $3 of the all-time low price we’ve seen for this model with optical switches while also being the new 2022 low. This keyboard features per-key RGB backlighting with an additional 3-sided 44-zone LightEdge to add some extra ambiance to your desktop while gaming. In addition to this RGB lighting, the K100 RGB features the brand’s AXON hyper-processing technology which delivers native 4,000Hz polling and key scanning while driving the lighting effects. Everything can be customized inside CORSAIR’s iCUE software with the exclusive CORSAIR OPX optical-mechanical key switches offering “hyper-fast input with just 1.0mm actuation distance.” Be sure to check out our review of the Cherry MX model and launch coverage to get a better understanding of this keyboard, and head below for more.

While you’re looking to upgrade your keyboard, why not spend your savings from above on a new mouse as well? Amazon is also offering the CORSAIR Scimitar RGB Elite MOBA/MMO Gaming Mouse for $50. Normally going for $70, this 29% discount marks a new 2022 low price while also matching the all-time low we’ve seen. This mouse comes equipped with 17 fully programmable buttons which makes it ideal for those MOBA and MMO gamers out there. The PixArt sensor can reach up to 18,000 DPI and the Omron switches are rated for 50 million clicks, meaning it’ll be a long time before you have to change out mice. Head on over to our hands-on review of the Scimitar RGB Elite to learn more.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like the mouse and keyboard above. We’re also tracking one of the best prices on Samsung’s 43-inch USB-C 4K Smart Monitor and Streaming TV M70B that isn’t education-exclusive down at $400. Offering Samsung’s latest technology, this smart monitor and streaming TV lets you be productive without a computer or media player connected. This comes from built-in smarts and connectivity as this display integrates with AirPlay, Alexa, and Assistant natively.

CORSAIR K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The incomparable CORSAIR K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard combines stunning aluminum design with per-key RGB lighting and a 44-zone LightEdge. Powerful CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology enables unparalleled capabilities such as 4,000Hz polling. CORSAIR OPX RGB optical-mechanical keyswitches. offer hyper-fast 1.0mm actuation while registering keypresses up to 4x faster than standard mechanical gaming keyboards thanks to AXON, housed in durable double-shot PBT keycaps.

