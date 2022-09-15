HP’s Victus gaming laptop with 12th Gen i7 and RTX 3050 Ti hits new low at $899 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Victus by HP i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $899 shipped. Down from $1,200, this saves 25% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This laptop is perfect for playing your favorite games away from home, there’s plenty of power in this budget-friendly system to handle most of what you can throw at it. Sure, the RTX 3050 Ti won’t play 1440p or 4K at 144Hz, but, paired with the 12th Generation i7 processor, it should easily handle 1080p60 or even 1080p144 in most scenarios. This is perfect as it includes a built-in 1080p IPS 15.6-inch 144Hz display, giving you high refresh rate gaming on-the-go. Keep reading for more.

With your savings, we recommend picking up the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed gaming mouse. With the ability to connect either via an included Hyperspeed 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle or Bluetooth, this mouse is perfect for gaming at home or on-the-go. At just $36, it’s budget-friendly too. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about the Basilisk X.

Another must-have when gaming on-the-go is a solid headset. While Razer’s Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset is made for Xbox, you can also pair it with Windows when you put a bit of savings toward this adapter. That’ll make the headset quite versatile since it’ll work with Windows and Xbox, and at $70 it’s a solid choice all around. Plus, our PC gaming guide has many other ways for you to upgrade a gaming setup including a $1,000 RTX 3090 Ti at a new low and much more.

Victus by HP Gaming Laptop features:

The Victus by HP 15 Gaming Laptop touts all the specs you need for peak PC gaming. The latest games look just as stunning as they do in the trailers with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, featuring 4 GB of high-speed dedicated memory. Along with an NVIDIA graphics card, your laptop for gaming sports a 1080p screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 9 millisecond response time, and IPS panel, perfect for lag-free gaming. Experience intelligent task management without your RTX laptop heating up with a 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor (6) and an updated thermal design.

