Garmin Lily monitors sleep, Pulse Ox, stress, and more starting at $150 (Save $50)

Amazon currently offers the Garmin Lily GPS Smartwatch for $149.99 shipped. As the first price cut since back in May, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings from the usual $200 price tag. This is matching the all-time low and marks one of the first chances to save in 2022 so far. As one of the more recent additions to the Garmin fitness tracker lineup, the new Lily Smartwatch launched last year with an array of workout features packed into its circular design. Including the ability to track everything from heart rate and sleep to respiration, Pulse Ox, stress, hydration, and more into Apple Health, there’s also up to 5-day battery life and more. While the standard version rocks a sportier look, there’s also a more premium style that’s also $50 off today with a leather band in tow. Head below for more.

A great way to tailor the look of your new wearable into the rest of your wardrobe, Amazon sells a collection of compatible Garmin Lily watch bands for mixing up its style. Regardless of which model you end up scoring, there are some affordable straps out there that bring some leather stylings amongst ultra-sporty builds and more into the mix.

If you’d rather get in on the action of a new wearable in time for fall workouts, now is one of the best times to save on Apple Watch Series 7. With the new Series 8 models arriving tomorrow, you can now cash in on deep discounts for previous-generation offerings starting from $300. These pack all of Apple’s usual fitness tracking specs into a familiar design complete with heart rate monitoring and ability to take ECG readings all at up to $150 off.

Garmin Lily Classic Smartwatch features:

Lily is the small and stylish smartwatch you’ve been waiting for. With a flick of your wrist or a tap of your finger, the stylish patterned lens lights up to reveal a bright touchscreen display that disappears when you’re done with it. Always be connected to what matters with call, text and email notifications right on your wrist.

