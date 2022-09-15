Razer’s LE Captain America Wireless Controller and Charger falls to new low of $126 (Save 30%)

Amazon is now offering the Razer official Limited Edition Captain America Wireless Xbox Controller and Quick Charging Stand Bundle for $126 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 30% discount, or $54 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this controller and charger bundle. This combo combines officially licensed Captain America and The Falcon designs with Razer’s Xbox gamepad and a quick charging stand. Textured grips, Razer’s pressure-sensitive impulse analog triggers, a 3-hour recharge time, and a magnetic contact system are some highlights of this gamepad combo. You can learn more about this Xbox controller and its charging stand by heading over to our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you’ve just looking for an extra gamepad for your console, you could instead grab the Xbox Core Wireless Controller for $48. This controller has no frills and is great for everyday gamers with its 40-hour battery life on a single charge, USB-C and Bluetooth connections for PC gaming, and is even backward compatible with the previous generation Xbox One consoles. There is even a dedicated share button for capturing a clip or screenshot while gaming so you don’t have to pause the action. That Bluetooth connection even means you can connect the controller to your mobile device for gaming on the go.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. While gaming with a controller may be preferred for some, others may prefer the keyboard and mouse experience. In that case, you could grab the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $98. This keyboard uses Razer’s yellow mechanical switches which are “built for speed” with an actuation point of just 1.2mm and have no tactile feedback. Designed for as quiet of an experience as possible, Razer also includes sound dampeners to help keep noise levels down too.

Razer LE Captain America Wireless Controller and Charger features:

Inpsired by the new Captain America: A suit and shield aren’t what defines a hero—their character does. But if you’re ready to take the mantle, then become a symbol of good with the limited-edition, officially licensed Marvel Xbox controller and charging stand.

Impulse Analog Triggers: Whether firing a gun or taking hits, feel the action and be in the moment with triggers that not only vibrate during gameplay, but are pressure-sensitive for a finer level of precision.

Textured Grips: Just like the latest Xbox controllers, this model comes with textured grips on its triggers, bumpers, and back-case—making it feel more natural and easier to hold

