Razer x Marvel launch new Captain America Xbox wireless controller and charging station

Today, Razer announced a further partnership with Disney, launching the first Marvel limited-edition Xbox wireless controller with a Captain America theme. This is an expansion to the existing Boba Fett and Mandalorian controllers that are already out, and is only the first in a multi-IP launch that’s only just beginning, according to Razer. So, what all does this controller bring? Let’s take a closer look below.

Razer’s new Captain America Xbox controller

This controller is much the same as what we saw with the Boba Fett and Mandalorian launches previously, but with an all-new Marvel flavor. It’s nice to see Razer expanding beyond the Star Wars universe and into the MCU, and we can only expect more to come from this “multi-IP” partnership according to Razer. In fact, there’s possibly another console line expansion coming in a few short days for May the 4th, but we’re not entirely sure what all that looks like quite yet.

The Captain America launch features his suit and shield across both the controller and charging stand. The controller itself has the Captain America star in the center and his iconic colors and design flanking the rest of it. On the charging base, it’s centered around his shield and offers a pretty stellar design, if I do say so myself.

The entire system is designed for the Xbox Series X|S and works with both Xbox and PC, as well as other Bluetooth-enabled devices. On top of that you’ll find Xbox’s Impulse Analog Triggers, a textured grip, and more. You’ll also find that the charging base supports quick charging, which can power up a dead controller in under three hours. Plus, the controller mounts magnetically to the base so you don’t have to worry about proper alignment or being bumped again.

The Razer Limited Edition Captain America Wireless Controller and Quick Charge Stand retails for $179.99 and is available to purchase from both Amazon and direct from Razer starting today.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love seeing this partnership between Razer and Disney take off. First we saw Star Wars launches, but now that Razer is getting into the Marvel space? The sky’s the limit. Hopefully, we’ll eventually have a full lineup of controller for all of America’s favorite superheros, including my favorite, Iron Man. I would love to see a Stark-themed controller, and that could be something that Razer is already working on since this is supposed to be a multi-IP staged release.

