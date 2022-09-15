Razer’s silent BlackWidow V3 mechanical keyboard falls to second-best price at $98

Amazon is offering the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $97.97 shipped. Down from $140, this beats our last mention by an additional $2 to mark the second-best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This keyboard uses Razer’s yellow mechanical switches which are “built for speed” with an actuation point of just 1.2mm and have no tactile feedback. Designed for as quiet of an experience as possible, Razer also includes sound dampeners to help keep noise levels down too. On top of that, this keyboard leverages Razer’s Chroma technology to offer 16.8 million colors and individually-backlit keys.

The perfect pair with today’s lead deal is the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed gaming mouse. It comes in at $36 on Amazon, making it ideal to use today’s savings for. Since it’s made by Razer, you’ll find that it integrates with the same software on your PC and, while no Chroma lighting is available, it does offer six programmable buttons and wireless connectivity. Learn more about the Basilisk X in our hands-on review.

Use the same gaming computer at home and on-the-go when you pick up the HP Victus gaming laptop that’s on sale today or $899. Coming in at 25% off its normal going rate, you’ll find that this laptop packs a 12th Generation i7 processor and RTX 3050 Ti GPU as well as a 1080p 144Hz display at a new Amazon low.

Razer BlackWidow V3 features:

The name that started it all returns to reassert its dominance. Feel the difference with the Razer BlackWidow V3—backed by a legacy as the first and most iconic mechanical gaming keyboard, and armed with new, improved features including our world-renowned switches.

