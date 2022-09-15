Sony’s unique new true wireless LinkBuds offer ambient audio passthrough at $145 low

Amazon now offers the Sony LinkBuds True Wireless Earbuds for $144.97 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $178, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at $33 off. This is $13 below our previous mention and delivering a new all-time low. Taking a hardware approach to the software transparency mode feature, Sony’s new LinkBuds are centered around open ring-style drivers that all sound to naturally pass through from the outside world. Our hands-on review explores what to expect on that front, though the spoiler is that these are ideal for public transportation commuters and the like. The Sony V1 processor balances the sound profile and rounds out the package alongside 20-hour battery life, IPX4 water-resistance, and an ultra-compact charging case.

Another option worth considering, the Soundcore Life P3 ANC Earbuds from Anker a bit more affordable and currently sitting at $71.99 on Amazon. While it’s certainly not as unique as today’s lead deal, this is one of the first markdowns from the usual $80 going rate. Available in five different styles, the more colorful designs pair with the inclusion of active noise cancellation at an even more affordable price tag. Adjustable EQ settings in the companion app let you personalize the sound profile and the Qi-enabled charging case packs up to 35-hour battery life. Check out our launch coverage for a closer look.

Then be sure to go check out the latest from Bose, which dropped right in the middle of Apple’s Far Out event last week. Interrupting the AirPods Pro 2 debut, the new QuietComfort II earbuds arrive with plenty of notable features aimed at taking on the latest from both Apple and Samsung, including improved ANC, personalized audio, and a noticeably smaller form-factor.

More on the Sony LinkBuds:

Link your online and offline worlds with headphones that keep you in both. The all-new Sony LinkBuds feature a comfortable open-ring design that naturally blends natural and digital sound. Stay authentically connected to everyday life while listening to music, taking calls, gaming, and more, all with dynamic sound.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!