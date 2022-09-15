Totallee’s new branding-free clear and color iPhone 14 cases are now 20% off from $31

The Totallee minimalist iPhone 14 cases are now live and on sale. The brand has been a mainstay in our yearly roundups and has already been featured in our best iPhone 14 cases collection. This year, Totallee is continuing to lean on the super-thin, barely there approach that has made it popular among readers alongside its usual logo-free design. It is a notable option for folks looking for a lightweight approach to iPhone scratch protection and was our pick for the best clear case in 2021. Best of all, you can now score 20% off the new Totallee minimalist iPhone 14 cases with the discount code you’ll find below.

Totallee minimalist iPhone 14 cases now 20% off

Now available on its official Amazon storefront and directly on its site, you can use code 14TWENTY at checkout in both places to knock 20% off. This year’s Totallee cases come in two flavors including the transparent finish in both soft and hard variations as well as the color model in black, frosted clear, navy blue, green, and red. All of which are now available for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and Pro Max at the discounted rate. Shipping will run you $1.99 in both places with free delivery in orders over $50 directly on its site. The deals are as follows:

Alongside a plethora of new iPhone 14 cases, all of which you can find right here (there are plenty of options that are now on sale as well), we have also seen some new MagSafe accessories surfacing for the launch of the new Apple handsets tomorrow. One notable option is Anker’s just-released Slim MagSafe Power Bank that is now on sale for the very first time at $40. You can get a closer look at the feature set and pricing breakdown in our deal coverage from this morning.

Totallee iPhone 14 Clear Case features:

COMPLETELY CLEAR. Show off your iPhone’s design with this transparent iPhone 14 Pro Max case

EXTRA GRIP. This clear thin iPhone 14 Pro Max case has a rubbery finish that adds extra grip and makes your iPhone less slippery

BETTER QUALITY. Unlike similar products this clear iPhone 14 Pro Max case doesn’t attract lint or turn yellow. While other cases are made of cheap, hard plastic, this case is manufactured using flexible TPU that is more durable and offers impact protection. Quality you can trust from a USA-based company

100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE. Each case is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. Contact totallee directly to take advantage of your warranty

