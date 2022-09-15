Anker’s just-released Slim MagSafe Power Bank goes on sale for first time at $40 (Save 20%)

With iPhone 14 orders arriving tomorrow, one of Anker’s latest companion accessories is now on sale for the very first time. Courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, the new Anker Slim MagSafe Power Bank is now marked down to $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Available in several different styles, the just-released accessory normally sells for $50 and is now on sale for the first time. The 20% in savings deliver a new all-time low, as well. Packing 5,000mAh of juice into a refreshed design, the newest Anker MagSafe Power Bank is more compact than before in order to live up to its slim naming scheme. The colorful designs output 7.5W charging speeds much like the official offering from Apple, with a 20W USB-C port rounding out the package. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage, as well.

Just after seeing the iPhone 14 officially revealed last week, Anker then took to releasing yet another new MagSafe offering for Apple’s latest. Taking on much of the same sleek build, this new offering has a built-in PopSocket that adds some extra grip functionality into the mix. We broke down what to expect from the build in our launch coverage from earlier in the month, too.

Otherwise, we’re tracking a price cut on the official Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for those who want to pair their new handset with a first-party accessory. Dropping in price for one of the first times in months, iPhone 14 owners can bring this portable charger home for $90 alongside all of the other gear in our Apple guide this week.

Anker Slim MagSafe Power Bank features:

Anker’s new MiniCell technology delivers identical charging performance with fewer components. This means it’s smaller and lighter than ever before. Slim enough to snap to your phone and slip into your pack, purse, or pocket. Equipped with ultra-strong magnets that firmly attach to the back of the iPhone 13 or 12 so you can single-handedly take selfies, make calls, and more.

