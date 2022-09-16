Apple’s official Leather MagSafe Wallets deliver Find My to iPhone 14 at $48 (Reg. $59)

It’s iPhone 14 launch day and Amazon is now making it a bit more affordable to bring home a must-have accessory. Apple’s official MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My has now dropped down to $47.99 shipped in two different styles, delivering the second-best prices to date. You’d more regularly pay $59 for the in-house accessory, with today’s offer arriving at one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. There was a brief sale a bit ago that had one color marked down for less for a few hours, but this is the best otherwise.

Having been refreshed to go alongside the iPhone 14 last year, this new version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now the new inclusion of support for Apple’s Find My network so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. Dive into our review of the new model and then head below for more.

As far as alternatives go, I am personally a big fan of this offering from CASETiFY. We took a hands-on look at the brand’s new MagSafe Wallet right when it launched, finding that it arrives with similar form and function. Though the one big difference is that there’s a more environmentally-friendly faux leather build that pairs with a more affordable $40 price tag. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review from earlier in the year for a closer look.

As far as other essentials for iPhone 14 owners getting their shiny new handsets today, Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack is now on sale following a rare discount. This one provides 5,000mAh of portable power for refueling on the go, with the usual premium Apple build and magnetic design that can juice up your device at up to 15W speeds.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the new iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe now supports Find My, so you can be notified of your wallet’s last known location if it gets separated from your phone. Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The leather wallet supports up to three cards and is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

