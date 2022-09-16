Save 25% on Thrustmaster’s T.16000M FCS Flight Stick at second-lowest 2022 price of $60

Adorama is currently offering the Thrustmaster T.16000M FCS Flight Stick for $59.99 shipped. Normally going for $80, this 25% discount comes within $2 of the 2022 low price we’ve seen so far. This deal is currently matched over at B&H and goes for $75 from Amazon. Here the joystick features four axes of control with 16 action buttons and orange accents and backlighting. The control axes give you a great level of precision with Thrustmaster’s HallEffect AccuRate Technology and the ambidextrous design allows anyone regardless of their left or right handiness to use the joystick comfortably. Thrustmaster’s Advanced Programming Graphical Editor allows you to combine other Thrustmaster devices together in one mapping profile. Keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash, then be sure to check out the classic Logitech G Extreme 3D Pro Joystick for $31.50. In total there are 12 programmable buttons for setting up hotkeys and actions within your flight simulator program, like Microsoft’s new Flight Simulator. An 8-way hat switch can be configured so you can look around your aircraft without needing your mouse. While it doesn’t have a full dedicated throttle unit, there is a little lever that can be bound to throttle so you still have fine control. The joystick here also features rudder support with a twisting action but does lack a rudder lockout.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you prefer flying with an Xbox controller, you can grab the Razer Limited Edition Captain America Wireless Controller and Charging Stand for the new all-time low of $126. Textured grips, Razer’s pressure-sensitive impulse analog triggers, a 3-hour recharge time, and a magnetic contact system are some highlights of this gamepad combo.

Thrustmaster T.16000M FCS Flight Stick features:

Thrustmaster has devoted its 25 years of expertise in flight sim controllers to meet the growing demand from flight simmers in general – and space simmers in particular. The T.16000M FCS has been designed for advanced fliers looking for comprehensive, realistic controls as an alternative to using a mouse and keyboard. The T.16000M FCS (Flight Control System) flight stick is compatible with PC via USB in Windows 10, 8, 7 and Vista (32-bit and 64-bit).

