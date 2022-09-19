ASRock’s first gaming monitors are pretty standard… except for the built-in Wi-Fi antenna

In a turn of events over the weekend, ASRock became the latest gaming accessory/component manufacturer to enter the monitor game. We more recently saw NZXT make the jump from accessories to displays, but now ASRock is joining in on the game. With two screens to choose from, a 27-inch 1080p 165Hz model and a 34-inch UltraWide 1440p 165Hz screen, there’s a lot to like here. Interestingly enough, the 34-inch UltraWide even packs an integrated Wi-Fi antenna for… some reason. What else do these monitors feature? A fairly budget-friendly price, for one. Let’s learn more about ASRock’s first displays below.

ASRock enters the monitor game with unique features

Let’s start off with my favorite of the two displays: the 34-inch UltraWide. I’m typing this from a 34-inch UltraWide 1440p 165Hz monitor right now (though not from ASRock). This is my preferred resolution for working and gaming as it lets you see more than a standard 16:9 screen does and still has a decent resolution.

The ASRock PHANTOM GAMING 34-inch UltraWide monitor, as it’s called, has some traditional features with one that’s a bit different. For starters, it’s VESA DisplayHDR 300 certified and features AMD FreeSync Premium technology. There are two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 in the back, and the base is height, swivel, and tilt adjustable. It’s also curved to make it easier to see overall.

However, this is the first monitor with an integrated Wi-Fi antenna. You read that right: This display has a built-in Wi-Fi antenna on the back. ASRock claims 7dBi peak gain and the whole design is to make it so that your computer can connect wirelessly without having the antenna below the desk or off to the side. In theory, it’s actually a pretty smart feature. In practice, we’re not sure how much this will actually improve reception and connectivity. From marketing images, it looks like the Wi-Fi antenna uses two antenna leads, so if your system uses three for the NIC, then you might be out of luck here. So do keep that in mind.

The smaller ASRock PHANTOM GAMING 27-inch display features much of the same overall specs as today’s lead deal, though it does drop down to 1080p and lose HDR 400 certification. However, there’s still FreeSync Premium technology, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and one DisplayPort 1.2, and both offer swivel and tilt adjustment on the base. Also, there’s no built-in Wi-Fi antenna here that we can find.

Pricing is also fairly reasonable for ASRock’s first displays. The 34-inch UltraWide comes in at $429.99 shipped while the 27-inch 1080p costs $189.99. Both are available exclusively at Newegg and are available to order now.

9to5Toys’ Take

Overall, the ASRock displays are pretty standard with the addition of the Wi-Fi antenna. That’s honestly the most interesting part of this otherwise traditional release. I’m very curious to see if that actually brings any benefit to supported systems as these units get into the hands of users.

Will you be picking up one of ASRock’s first monitors? Why or why not? Sound off below!

