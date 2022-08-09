NZXT Canvas 27Q Monitor review: A solid QHD 165Hz gaming display [Video]

Continuing its run of peripheral offerings, the NZXT Canvas monitors bring solid midtier gaming performance in a sleek package. Two different sizes, a 27-inch and a curved 32-inch monitor, cater to different needs. NZXT is also offering multiple mounting options with a monitor stand, a single monitor arm, and a dual monitor arm. We got our hands on the 27-inch display with a monitor stand. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Today we’re checking out the NZXT Canvas 27Q monitor. Now, NZXT has been on a roll recently releasing peripherals like a streaming mic, mouse, keyboard, and even capture cards. But with QHD 1440p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and a few mounting options, let’s take a look at the new Canvas 27Q from NZXT.

Quick specs:

Panel: 27-in IPS

Resolution: 2560×1440

Refresh rate: 165Hz

HDR: HDR 10

Brightness: 300 nits

$320 panel only, $360 with stand

Design

Like most of NZXT’s other items, the Canvas monitors are cleanly designed. That’s something that I’ve been a huge fan of with the cases NZXT offers. I personally just picked up an H510 flow in white. The chin is just over ¾ of an inch, and the bezels are just over ¼-inch.

Both sizes of the Canvas monitors come in black or white colorways. While the white panels still have black bezels around the perimeter, the back of the panel is white. NZXT also offers a white monitor stand to match the white display. The white variants are $20 more expensive than the black colorways.

NZXT Canvas 27Q: Video

On the front is a clean NZXT logo in the middle with a small led status light in the low right-hand corner of the monitor.

At just over 8 pounds, the monitor panel by itself is easy to handle. The monitor stand adds another 5.75 pounds, but even that is manageable when compared to something bigger like the Philips Momentum 32-inch monitor.

On the back is a multidirectional control button. Clicking it in will call up the menu, but pressing up, down, left, or right will call up quick actions like input selection, picture mode, and brightness.

Ins and outs

On the back, the NZXT Canvas 27Q monitor has a single Displayport 1.2, two HDMI 2.0, 1 USB-C, a 3.5mm out port, USB-B 3.0, and dual USB A 3.0 ports.

Monitor Stand

While I haven’t been able to try out the single or double monitor arm, I’ve been impressed with the monitor stand so far. It can raise and lower by 4.2 inches, tilt 5 degrees down and 20 degrees up, swivel 20 degrees, and pivot 90 degrees into a vertical display. Adjusting the stand is easy with very little resistance, but the monitor stand still feels solid. Once again, thanks to the lightweight and easy-to-adjust nature of this monitor and stand, it feels solid.

How’s the display?

Using an IPS panel, the Canvas 27Q has a response time of 1ms, an overall brightness of 300 nits, and a viewing angle of 178 degrees. It looks the brightest from in front of the monitor, though.

Running the UFO monitor test, the image looked sharp and didn’t have much ghosting. There are response time settings in the menu from normal to fastest, but I was surprised by how little of an effect it had on the display. It brightened up the image a bit and sharpened up the image slightly but overall it wasn’t much of a change. There are examples of this in the video.

NZXT Canvas 27Q: How is it for gaming?

So far, gaming has been a blast on the NZXT Canvas 27Q monitor. I often play FPS games and typically use 1440p resolutions. When I’m playing Battlefield 2042, the monitor is smooth and quick and makes me feel like I can keep up with the sometimes chaotic battles.

I’ve been using ultrawide monitors like the Dark Matter 49-inch, but I typically lowered the aspect ratio to 16×9 anyway, so gaming on a single 27-inch 1440p monitor suits my usual gameplay better. A faster refresh rate is always great when it comes to fast-paced gaming. The jump from 120hz to 165hz might not be as noticeable as 60 to 120hz, but it feels fast and smooth.

9to5Toys’ Take

Overall, at $360 for the monitor and stand, the NZXT Canvas 27Q is a pretty solid midtier choice. NZXT keeps the design clean, much like its other peripherals, and also makes it user-friendly with the added monitor stand and input/output options in the back. The 165Hz refresh rate should be fast enough for most games and gamers, but you can always go higher with other, more expensive panels.

As a gamer and content creator, I wouldn’t go for anything less than 1440p for resolution and the Canvas 27Q is a great option for that. If you need something bigger than 27 inches, check out the Canvas 32-inch monitor.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

