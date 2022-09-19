KeySmart’s AirTag and keyholder organizes your high-tech EDC for under $30 (Reg. $40)

You can now land the KeySmart Air key and AirTag holder for $29.74 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Regularly $40 directly from KeySmart and regularly as much at Amazon, this is among the lowest prices we have tracked for the brand’s combo EDC organizer and the best price we can find. Made of a sort of synthetic material known as SmartShield leather that lasts “10x longer than its” traditional organic counterpart, you’re looking at an all-in-one key holder with a special housing for your AirTag. It delivers 360-degree protection for Apple’s item tracker and can neatly organize five of your most used keys in one handy unit that also features a loop for your car/entry-way fob. More details below.

This morning saw a notable deal go live on Raptic’s combo lock AirTag holder, but you’re not going to get the key action taking that route. If you’re just looking for an affordable way to carry keys without the AirTag setup, however, the standard issue KeySmart is worth a look. It starts at $16 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon and houses up to eight keys in a metal unit for less.

You’ll also want to take a look at the Bellroy eco-tanned leather Key Case and multi-tool combo. This is a similar product to today’s lead deal, just without the AirTag slot, that neatly carries between three and five keys with a built-in flipper mechanism keeping each of them quickly at the ready. Dive into our launch coverage for a full breakdown of what to expect.

KeySmart Air features:

INTRODUCING THE KEYSMART AIR – The first key holder that fits the new Apple AirTag helping you to easily carry and locate your keys, Apple AirTag sold separately.

ORGANIZE & TRACK YOUR KEYS – Keep your keys in order so you can always find the right one, and Track your AirTag from your phone so that you can always find your keys if you lose them!

SLIM & POCKET-FRIENDLY – Load up to 5 of your keys plus your car key fob. Fits perfectly in your pocket.

COMPATIBLE WITH TOOLS – Add KeySmart best-selling tools like the MultiTool or the box cutter , giving you the option to customize your AirTag by attaching these and other tools that you would need.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!