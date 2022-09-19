Raptic’s metal clip case secures your AirTag with a 3-digit combo lock at $26.50 (Reg. $40)

The official Raptic Amazon storefront (formerly X-Doria) is now offering its Link & Lock AirTag Clip for $26.61 shipped. This is close to 35% off the regular $40 price tag, matching our previous mention, within a few bucks of the 2022 low, and the best we can find. This model released about a year ago with a unique approach to securing your Apple locators. It features a 3-digit combination lock joining what the brand calls a casted zinc metal build with an integrated carabiner clip. The “soft rubber interior design cushions and holds your AirTag firmly in place” as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

Not everyone is going to want to spend nearly as much on a case as they did on a single AirTag itself. So if the combo lock model above isn’t of interest to you, the Belkin AirTag Case with Key Ring is selling for $10 Prime shipped at Amazon, or more than $16 under the price of today’s lead deal. It’s clearly a more basic solution, but has been a popular option on Amazon ever since it released.

Alongside the latest releases from Nomad and Caudabe, we just recently took a look at ElevationLab’s new patent-pending waterproof and ‘indestructible’ TagVault AirTag Strap. It is designed to securely attach to backpack straps, and other carrying gear, like camera lanyards, coolers, duffle bags, and more with all of the details you need in our launch coverage.

Raptic Link & Lock AirTag Clip features:

3-DIGIT COMBINATION CODE: Built-in, casted zinc constructed combination lock for added security.

MADE OF CASTED ZINC: Protects your AirTag from bumps and scratches. Product measures 106mm x 61mm x 11mm (4.2in x 2.4in x 0.43in)

SILICONE INTERIOR: Soft rubber interior design cushions and holds your AirTag firmly in place.

EASY TO USE: Secure your AirTag with the simple snap-into-place design.

