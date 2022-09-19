Logitech’s recently-released MX Mechanical Keyboard drops to $158 for macOS workstations

Amazon is now offering the recently-released Logitech MX Mechanical Full Size Wireless Keyboard for $157.99 shipped. Down from $170, this model comes outfitted with the clicky switches that have rarely gone on sale since launching earlier in the year and arrives at the all-time low in the process. This comes within $4 of the lowest we’ve seen this summer from the lineup, though the last discount was on the less-satisfying silent switch option. Logitech just brought mechanical switches to its popular MX series for the first time at the end of May, and now you can bring home that new typing experience on sale. Sporting a full layout, the keyboard features backlit mechanical switches with native support for Mac and PC out of the box. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also the included Logi Bolt USB receiver to round out the Logitech FLOW multi-device support. Our hands-on review goes over all of the other highlights, as well.

Those looking to upgrade their workstations for less can save even more cash by opting for the Logitech MX Keys Advanced. This option sells for $120 at Amazon, providing a more affordable experience that doesn’t pass up the Logitech quality. You will ditch some of the mechanical switches and other premium additions here, while still bringing one of the brand’s more popular productivity peripherals to your setup.

Then go feast your eyes on this new collaboration from Drop that launched last week, with the company opting to partner with Lord of the Rings to bring a unique pair of keyboards to the market. Detailed in our hands-on review, the new peripherals arrive with Elvish- and Dwarvish-inspired designs to go alongside the usual Drop build quality.

Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard features:

MX Mechanical keyboard features Tactile Quiet switches that deliver next-level feel and flow with less noise – Clicky and Linear switches are also available. A keyboard layout designed for effortless precision, with a full-size form factor and low-profile mechanical switches for better ergonomics. Backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach the cordless keyboard and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions.

