Microsoft’s 13-inch Surface Pro 8 with 11th Gen Intel i7 falls to new all-time low of $1,300

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch i7/16GB/512GB for $1,299.99 shipped. Typically going for $1,700 over at Amazon, this 24% price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating the previous low by $169. This same model currently goes for $1,600 over at Best Buy and B&H. The 11th Gen Intel i7 quad-core processor and 16GB of system memory will power through pretty much any application and could even handle some light gaming. With 512GB of SSD storage, you will have plenty of space for all your documents and other miscellaneous files while having fast access to them. Two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside Wi-Fi 6 means you will have fast wireless internet and attached peripheral connections will have up to 40Gb/s link speeds. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

While the deal above does not include a keyboard, you can grab the Signature Surface Pro Type Cover for $132. Covered in luxurious Alcantara, this mechanical keyboard cover attaches magnetically to the Surface Pro with the large glass touchpad further enhancing the premium experience. There is even a dedicated Surface Slim Pen 2 storage area that will have it ready to go at a moment’s notice. You can even bundle the keyboard and slim pen together for $249 if you want to get both simultaneously. Otherwise, you can grab the pen at a later time for $120.

While the 512GB of internal storage in the Surface Pro 8 may be enough for some, having some extra external storage could be a must for others. We’re currently tracking a deal on SanDisk’s USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Pro 4TB Extreme Portable SSD for $480. As you likely saw in our hands-on review from earlier this year, this model delivers up to 2,000MB/s transfer rates, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support, and USB-C connectivity.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch i7/16GB/512GB features:

Unlock more possibilities than ever with the Pro designed for a Pro like you. The first consumer laptop-to-tablet PC based on the Intel® Evo™ platform and designed to light up the best of Windows 11, Surface Pro 8 combines the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet, and every angle in between, with the iconic Kickstand. Do great things with a larger 13” touchscreen, faster connections with Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, and extra speed when you need it.

