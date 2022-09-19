Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver ANC listening for less with drop to $106.50 (Reg. $150)

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Earbuds for $106.49 shipped in white. Normally fetching $150, other styles sell for $130 right now with today’s offer marking the third-best Amazon price of the year. This is $4 under our previous mention and the best discount in over a month. If you’re not sold on the new Pro 2 models that just launched, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect with a more affordable price tag attached. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Another option worth considering, the Soundcore Life P3 ANC Earbuds from Anker are a bit more affordable and currently sitting at $71.99 on Amazon. While it’s certainly not as unique as today’s lead deal, this is one of the first markdowns from the usual $80 going rate. Available in five different styles, the more colorful designs pair with the inclusion of active noise cancellation at an even more affordable price tag. Adjustable EQ settings in the companion app let you personalize the sound profile and the Qi-enabled charging case packs up to 35-hour battery life. Check out our launch coverage for a closer look.

More unique than either of the offerings above, Sony’s unique new true wireless LinkBuds are geared towards those who do want to be aware of their surrounding. Taking a hardware approach to the usual transparency mode features we see, the LinkBuds has a ring-shaped driver and are down to a new all-time low at $145.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 features:

Galaxy Buds 2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite band. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment.

