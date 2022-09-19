Power your Apple kit with UGREEN’s new 200W GaN II charging station at $170 (Save $30)

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Nexode 200W 6-port USB-C GaN II Charger for $169.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer is marking only the third chance to save so far at $30 off while also delivering one of the first discounts outside of the launch promotion from back in May. This is the second-best price to date and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Arriving as UGREEN’s most capable charger yet, its new Nexode 200W offering packs six ports for refueling all of the devices in your setup. The GaN II technology enables the charger to dish out enough juice for refueling MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, and three other devices all at once, with four USB-C slots joined by a pair of USB-A ports. We took a deeper dive into what to expect back when it launched in May. Head below for more.

While not quite as powerful as the lead deal, going with one of UGREEN’s more affordable Nexode chargers lets you save some cash. The 100W model will likely be able to handle most charging needs and is also on sale right now courtesy of Amazon. Sitting at $63.99 when clipping the on-page coupon, today’s offer is down from the usual $80 price tag for one of the very first times and is $6 under our previous mention. This model packs all of the same GaN II tech as the featured offering, but with three USB-C ports, a single USB-A slot, and 100W of power to share between them.

And if you just want an option perfect for specifically refueling an iPhone 14, Anker also just revealed its latest accessories in the form of an even more capable 30W Nano 3 charger complete with USB-C GaN tech. Already a notable smartphone companion on its own, the brand also showcased its new Bio-Based Lightning cables which are comprised in part of sugarcane and other environmentally-friendly materials to help tackle e-waste.

UGREEN Nexode 200W GaN Charger features:

Take your work efficiency to the next level. The Ugreen Nexode 200W USB C charger supplies up to 200W of power, and charges 3 MacBooks, 2 mobile phones, and your AirPods simultaneously. Full charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 in just 1.5 hours. With the latest GaN chipset, it’s 3X faster than your original iPhone charger. Work more efficiently with everything you need within arm’s reach. Charge 6 devices at the same time avoid messy wires and save more space on your desktop. Advanced GaN & SiC chips improve heat dissipation.

