Amazon clears out latest Echo Show 5 ahead of September event at $40 low (Reg. $85)

Amazon just announced that its annual September event will be held next week, and now ahead of time is clearing out its most recent Echo Show 5 2nd Gen Smart Display. Dropping down to $39.99 shipped, this marks a return to the all-time low for one of the very first times. This is down from the usual $85 price tag and marking the best we’ve seen in over a month. While we can’t report on if there will be a new third-generation model hitting the scene, today’s offer feels like Amazon is making way for a new version. Even so, Amazon’s latest smart display arrives with a 5.5-inch display alongside all of the usual hands-free access to Alexa. That’s on top of an improved 2MP camera for better video calls and even presence detection for smart home automations. Check out our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Whether you plan on adding the Echo Show 5 to your nightstand, desk, or even on the kitchen countertop, it’s a bright idea to use some of your savings on this in-house adjustable display stand. Clocking in at $20, the accessory will give the smart display a small boost off any surface with an tilt-able hinge for changing the viewing angle.

If you’re more of an Assistant fan, this morning also saw Google’s latest Nest Hub 2nd Gen go on sale. This model delivers much of the same screen-based smart experience and sells for just a bit more than the Echo offering above thanks to a discount to $46. Though down from $100, this is also a new all-time low.

Amazon Echo Show 5 2nd Gen features:

Set alarms and timers, check your calendar or the news, make video calls with the 2 MP camera, and stream music or shows – all with your voice. Ease into the day with a routine that turns compatible lights on gradually. Or wake up to your news update, the weather forecast, and your favorite music. Look in when you’re away with the built-in camera. Control compatible devices like cameras, lights, and more using the interactive display, your voice, or your motion.

