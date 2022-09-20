Google’s latest Nest Hub 2nd Gen delivers Assistant at new 2022 low of $46 (Reg. $100)

Office Depot is now offering the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $45.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, this is delivering the best price of the year at $54 off. It beats our previous mention $9 and is delivering a new 2022 low in the process. Google’s latest Nest Hub takes on the same design as the first iteration, arriving with a 7-inch display resting on top of a fabric-covered base like we’ve seen in the past. There’s all of the usual onboard hands-free access to Google Assistant for commanding smart home devices, playing music, and just answering questions, as well as all-new features in the form of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Normally we’d recommend going with the entry-level Google Nest Mini in order for a more affordable starting point in the Assistant ecosystem. But with as affordable as the lead deal is, the $49 smart speaker is not quite going to be able to undercut the deeper discount found above.

As far as the week’s other best smart home accessories go, our relevant guide is starting to fill up with plenty of other ways to give Google Assistant and the Nest Hub above some new gear to interact with. From light bulbs and ambient offerings to smart plugs and the like, all of the discounted are detailed right here.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

