Apple Watch SE 2 on sale for the very first time with 44mm styles from $270

After seeing a launch day discount go live on Apple Watch Series 8 last Friday, the savings are now carrying over to the most affordable wearable in Apple’s latest lineup. Starting at $269.98 shipped, you can now save on Apple Watch SE 2 44mm styles in various colorways for the very first time. Marked down from $279 or more depending on if you go with just the GPS model or upgrade to cellular connectivity, this is the very first chance to save some cash while locking in a new all-time low. So while it might not be the most cash off, any chance to walk away without spending full price on gear you might already be buying is a good call.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Though if you think stepping up to the new flagship wearable would be a better idea, Apple Watch Series 8 is still on sale. These launch day discounts are a bit more sizable than the entry-level models above, and arrive starting at $659. There aren’t as many styles available like on the SE 2, but you will be walking away with $40 in savings.

Apple Watch SE 2 features:

All the essentials to help you monitor your fitness, keep connected, track your health, and stay safe. Now up to 20 percent faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever. Available in a range of sizes and colors, with dozens of bands to choose from and watch faces with complications tailored to whatever you’re into. Get help when you need it with Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS. Get deep insights into your health, including notifications if you have an irregular rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate.

