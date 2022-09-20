Wyze’s Smart Outdoor Floodlight Camera with 2,400-lumen brightness returns to low of $80

Amazon is currently offering the Wyze Smart Outdoor Floodlight Camera for $79.98 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 20% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Delivering a solution that both monitors and illuminates your yard, the Wyze Floodlight Cam can record 1080p video with free cloud storage to hold them. The built-in 2,600-lumen LEDs here will be triggered with the integrated motion sensor that can detect out to 30 feet. Alongside Alexa and Assistant integration, there is also control using the Wyze app, dusk and dawn automation, and a 105dB siren to scare off intruders. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’re looking for an indoor camera instead, you could go with the TP-Link Kasa Pan/Tilt Smart 1080p Security Camera for $27 with the on-page coupon clipped. This camera can pan and tilt to monitor your home from one vantage point. The Kasa camera connects to your Wi-Fi so you can remotely check on your home and record to AWS servers. It can also record to a local microSD card (up to 64GB). View 30 days of video history and can access advanced features when you subscribe to the Kasa Care Plan. You can configure the camera to follow the motion it detects as well. Ask Alexa or Assistant to view your live camera feed on supported devices.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for all the latest deals on cameras, lights, and more. Looking to grab a more complete security system? We’re currently tracking the SimpliSafe 7-Piece Wireless Outdoor Camera Home Security System for $356.50, the best price we’ve seen since June. SimpliSafe says everything should set up in around 30 minutes or so, with no drilling or wiring required. There are two outdoor-rated cameras included here, both of which can last for “months and months” on a single charge, with the battery refilling in “hours” when the time comes.

Wyze Smart Outdoor Floodlight Camera features:

Wyze Cam Floodlight combines the award-winning surveillance power of Wyze Cam v3 with the deterrence of an ultra-bright motion floodlight, for the ultimate in home security. Get all the intrusion deterring power of 2600 combined lumens and 270 degrees of customizable motion detection, supplemented with the video surveillance, night vision, siren, and smart automations of a Wyze Cam. Affordable, smart home security, with additional safety features available through an optional Cam Plus subscription.

