XPG’s GAMMIX S70 Blade 1TB PCIe Gen 4 Internal M.2 SSD falls to new low of $98

Amazon is now offering the XPG 1TB GAMMIX S70 Blade PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe M.2 Internal SSD with Heatsink for $97.99 shipped. Normally going for $127.50, this 23% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This deal is also matched over at B&H for today only. This Gen4 SSD can deliver speeds upwards of 7,400MB/s to your computer with the integrated heatsink ensuring the drive can sustain peak performance at all times. You can also install this M.2 SSD into your PlayStation 5 so you can have more storage for your games. Be sure to check out our tutorial on how to install a new SSD into your PS5. The DRAM cache built into this SSD will make sure you have fast access to your data without slowdowns. Keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash, you could step down to the Western Digital 1TB BlueSN570 NVMe Internal M.2 SSD for $80. There is nothing super standout with this SSD but it is fast enough to host your operating system and some games with its 3,500MB/s speed. It is also a step down from the PCIe Gen 4 standard to Gen 3 which accounts for the lower overall speeds.

We’re also tracking deals on the SK Hynix’s Gold P31 internal M.2 SSDs starting from $49.50 with the 500GB model. You could step up to the 1TB model for $86.50 or even the 2TB option for $159. There are also SSD deals from other manufacturers we’re tracking as well, so be sure to check those out here. Then swing on by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals.

XPG 1TB GAMMIX S70 Blade PCIe Gen 4 M.2 NVMe SSD features:

GAMMIX S70 BLADE supports LDPC error correcting code technology to detect and fix a comprehensive range of data errors for accurate data transmissions. In addition, with End-to-End (E2E) Data Protection, RAID Engine support, and AES 256-bit Encryption, the S70 BLADE ensures data security and integrity.

Enhanced efficiency and durability with 3D NAND Flash

In combination with Dynamic SLC Caching and DRAM Cache Buffer, the GAMMIX S70 BLADE gives you a performance boost for PC / console gaming, overclocking, video editing, and rendering

