SK hynix’s affordable P31 internal SSDs up to $40 off from $49.50, plus more from $38

The official SK hynix Amazon storefront is now offering some notable price drops on its Gold P31 internal solid-state drive. You can land the 500GB models for $49.59, 1TB for $86.39 or the 2TB variant at $159.19 shipped. Regularly $62, $108, and $199, respectively, you’re looking at up to $40 in savings, some of the lowest prices of the year, and the best we can find. They might not be the latest generation tech out there, but if it’s for more casual systems, the up to 3,500MB/s speeds will likely get the job done for less cash out of pocket. They come with a 5-year warranty and pair nicely with the custom SK hynix edition Macrium cloning software for “easy installation across multiple devices.” Head below for more internal solid-state drive deals.

SK hynix Gold P31 internal SSD features:

Top-tier performance – Read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology

Pioneering thermal efficiency – allowing the Gold P31 to run extremely cool while being primed for performance

5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)

Premium SSD powered by the global top 2 memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983

