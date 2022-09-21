Amazon refreshes Fire HD 8 tablet lineup with improved performance, 13-hour battery, more

Amazon today is now refreshing its lineup of Fire HD tablets today with four new offerings. Focused on improved performance, there’s also 13-hour battery life and USB-C packed into lighter builds than before. Now available for pre-order, there’s also some Kids models hitting the scene, as well.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets refreshed

Last updated back in 2020, Amazon now has a pair of its standard Fire HD 8 tablets joining its latest lineup. Between the two different models, everything comes packed into an 8-inch screen form factor with HD display made of strengthened glass that yields a much thinner design, which Amazon notes is much more rugged than the competing iPad mini.

Now powered by a hexa-core processor, the new Fire HD 8 tablets boast 30% faster performance than the previous generation. This enables support for running a pair of apps side by side, as well as taking advantage of the built-in camera for Zoom calls and more. Battery life is also seeing a notable refresh this time around, with Amazon’s new Fire HD 8 models now rocking all-day coverage with 13 hours of usage. While the previous-generation model saw an update to USB-C charging, that sticks this time around and pairs with the bundled 5W power adapter.

As for the differences between the two models, Fire HD 8 Plus fittingly steps up with some higher-end features. The 3GB of RAM enables multitasking for switching between apps and being a bit more productive, while the bundled 9W power adapter lets you take advantage of faster charging. Speaking of, support for Qi wireless charging is also on board for wire-free setups as well as turning the tablet into a smart display with built-in hands-free Alexa access.

At launch, you’ll find both 32GB and 64GB capacities available on both models, though additional storage can be supplemented thanks to support for 1TB microSD cards.

Now available for pre-order today, the all-new Fire HD 8 clocks in with a $99.99 price tag. It’s available directly from Amazon and comes in three different colors of black, denim, and rose. The Fire HD 8 Plus on the other hand sports a dimpled gray finish and starts at $119.99.

Then we’re getting a pair of other kid-focused offerings also joining the latest Fire HD 8 lineup. Both models arrive with the usual features we’ve come to expect from the Fire Kids lineup, including a two-year worry-free guarantee for ensuring that even when your children are rough with the device, Amazon will replace the model if anything were to break. There’s also a year subscription to the Amazon Kids+ package that outfits the tablets with access to educational content from LEGO, National Geographic, and more.

Also now available for pre-order, the Fire HD 8 Kids clocks in at $149.99 in black and features a blue or purple kid-proof case with adjustable stand. There are also some Disney-themed offerings including Mickey Mouse or Disney Princess cases for $159.99. Then the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro comes with 32GB of storage at $149.99 with several different styles of kid-proof case, too.

