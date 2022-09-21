Anker’s new MagSafe PopSocket power bank sees first discount to $50, more from $11

Anker is launching its latest mid-week sale today courtesy of Amazon, marking down prices on a collection of smartphone accessories, chargers, and more from $11 in the process. Shipping is free for Prime members across the board, or in orders over $25. Our top pick this time around is the new Anker MagGo PopSocket MagSafe Power Bank at $49.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $70, this accessory just hit the scene earlier in the month and arrives at a new all-time low of $20 off. This is also the first chance to save so far, as well. Packed into a slim form-factor you’ll find a 5,000mAh battery and magnet array that lets you attach this MagSafe power bank onto the back of your shiny new iPhone 14, as well as 13 and 12 series devices. It packs a 7.5W power output and from there notably features a built-in PopSocket for some added grip. Get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals this week:

Alongside all of the discounts above, just yesterday we took a hands-on look at the brand’s new lineup of Nano 3 USB-C 30W GaN Chargers. Having just launched to pair perfectly with the iPhone 14, we found these to live up to that use case and more with compact builds, colorful designs, and versatile 30W outputs.

Anker MagGo PopSocket Power Bank features:

Anker and PopSockets have collaborated to create a magnetic power bank and a popsocket with a collapsible grip. The sturdy pop_ functions as a convenient stand so you can watch videos and keep tabs on incoming messages at a comfortable angle. Equipped with 5,000mAh of battery capacity to provide 17 hours of extended use.

