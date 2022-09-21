Razer’s Raptor 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Monitor returns to second-best price of $700, more

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Raptor 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $699.99 shipped. Normally going for $800, this marks a return to the second-lowest price we’ve tracked while coming within $60 of the all-time low. Featuring NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support, the Razer Raptor boasts a 1ms response time at 165Hz. The 27-inch IPS-grade display covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut while meeting the DisplayHDR 400 certification. The high refresh rate combined with the color space coverage has made this the first THX Certified gaming monitor. The included display stand comes with integrated cable management and RGB lighting can be controlled with Razer Synapse. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and head below for additional monitor deals.

Razer Raptor 27-inch 165Hz 1440p Gaming Monitor features:

With a lightning-fast upgrade to 165Hz, in combination with the QHD (2560 x 1440p) resolution, you now have more frames to smoothen your gameplay and sharpen your experience.

Having run through over 400 tests to ensure picture quality and reproduction, THX has put the Razer Raptor 27 through its paces to ensure HDR400 performance, 95% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, and picture modes to provide a color-accurate visual experience that is free of motion blur.

The base is forged out of a single piece of aluminum with channels designed to seat the included cables to ensure a clean and clutter-free desktop. The cables are easily accessed thanks to the 90 degrees tilt functionality and with Razer Synapse, easily switch your video, adjust image settings and control up to 16.8 million colors at the click of a mouse.

