Save $190 on DJI’s RSC 2 Pro Combo with bundled powerbank and cable adapter for $550

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the DJI RSC 2 Gimbal Pro Kit with bundled 10,000 mAh powerbank and 6-in-1 cable adapter for $549.90 shipped. Normally going for $740 without the powerbank and cable adapter, this 26% discount, or solid $190 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this gimbal. This bundle, created by B&H, will net you the RSC 2 gimbal capable of supporting camera rigs up to 6.6-pounds with a video transmitter, focus motor, and two focus gears for the ultimate videographer setup. The built-in battery can power the gimbal for up to 14 hours on a single charge while supporting the PD and QC 2.0 fast-charging protocols to get you back in the action quickly. The gimbal can be neatly folded up to allow for easier transportation and storage. Be sure to check out our hands-on review over at DroneDJ and keep reading below.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead grab the Zhiyun CRANE M-3 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer for $321. This portable and compact camera gimbal features a 1.22-inch touchscreen that allows for “intuitive operation” and will display the current status of the gimbal. This is alongside the new sleek design that makes reaching every button, wheel, and joystick comfortable. There is even an integrated 800-lumen LED light to provide a little extra illumination on your subject in dark scenes. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Transferring data and footage between computers can be a hassle if you have to upload them to Google Drive or the like. You could instead pick up the 2022 model Kingston DataTraveler Max USB-A 512GB Flash Drive for $77, a new Amazon all-time low price. This model was released a few months back as the latest entry in the brand’s stable of high-performance USB 3.2 Gen 2 flash drives, this time with the USB-A connection.

DJI RSC 2 Gimbal Pro Kit features:

Professional-level results are effortless with DJI RSC 2. This compact stabilizer for mirrorless and DSLR cameras features a foldable design and intuitive features, empowering filmmakers, one-man crews, and content creators everywhere.

