Kingston’s USB 3.2 DataTraveler USB-A 512GB Flash Drive at $77 (New low), USB-C from $40

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Kingston DataTraveler Max USB-A 512GB Flash Drive for $76.80 shipped. Regularly $106, this is 28% off and a new Amazon all-time low. We are also still tracking the lowest price ever on the 1TB model at $129.67 shipped. This model was released a few months back as the latest entry in the brand’s stable of high-performance USB 3.2 Gen 2 flash drives, this time with the USB-A connection. The previously-released USB-C variants are starting at $39.99 with the 512GB model going for the same price as today’s featured offer (one of the best deals we have tracked). Alongside the modern USB specs here, both options run at up to 1,000MB/s to deliver one of the fastest keychain-ready flash drives in the price range. Get a complete breakdown of the Kingston DataTraveler Max in our feature piece right here and head below for more.

If it’s just a basic flash drive you’re after and the particularly fast transfer rates on the DataTraveler Max aren’t of interest, check out this Kingston DataTraveler 70. It currently starts at just $5, and while it’s not nearly as quick on its feet, it will still deliver EDC-ready ultra-portable storage and at a much more affordable price tag.

Looking for some portable SSD storage instead? Check out the range of price drops we have tracked this week already below:

Kingston DataTraveler Max features:

Advanced USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-A Flash Drive

Deliver record-breaking speeds with 1000 MB/s read & 900 MB/s write

Connector protection with sliding cap design & ridged casing

Ideal solution for transferring and storing large digital files such as HD photos, 4K/8K videos, music and more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!