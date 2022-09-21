EGO’s 56V 16-inch electric chainsaw with 5Ah battery returns to Amazon low at $249

Amazon is offering the EGO 56V 16-inch Electric Battery-powered Chainsaw for $249 shipped. Down from its $330 going rate normally, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. This chainsaw ditches a gas and oil for a brushless electric motor which makes it quieter and lighter than older models. The 56V ARC Lithium battery leverages “industry-leading” technology to deliver what EGO calls “Power Beyond Belief.” It’s said to have the asme performance of gas “without the noise, fuss, and fumes.” On top of that, you’ll get a 5Ah battery and charger here which are both compatible with EGO’s other 56V products. Keep reading for more.

Of course, you could instead opt for the Greenworks 10.5A 14-inch Corded Electric Chainsaw to save a bit of cash. It’s available for $95, which saves a a decent bit over today’s lead deal. Sure, it’s not battery powered, but all you’ll need is an extension cord to start using this chainsaw. It even features a larger 18-inch bar and chain, letting you tackle any task that you come across.

EGO 56V Chainsaw features:

The EGO POWER+ Chain Saw truly delivers Power Beyond Belief. The 16″ bar and chain, combined with a hi-efficiency brushless motor provides effortlessly smooth cuts. The brushless motor extends both the life of the tool and the run time. The advanced 56V ARC Lithium™battery uses industry-leading technology to deliver Power Beyond Belief and is compatible with all EGO POWER+ products. The EGO POWER+ Chain Saw delivers the performance of gas without the noise, fuss and fumes.

