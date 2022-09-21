Have Eve’s new Outdoor Cam protect your space with HomeKit Secure Video at $212.50

Amazon is now offering the Eve Outdoor Cam with HomeKit for $212.40 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $250, this is only the second discount to date at 15% off. It matches our previous mention for the all-time low set only once before, as well. Having just launched earlier this summer, the new Eve Outdoor Cam brings HomeKit Secure Video to your Siri setup with a weather-resistant design that can be mounted just about anywhere. It features a 1080p sensor on top of its motion alerts and two-way audio, also arrives with a 157-degree field of view. Rounding out the security features, there’s a built-in dimmable floodlight for adding some extra protection to your home. Get the full scoop on what to expect in our recent HomeKit Weekly feature. Then head below for more.

The indoor Eve Cam on the other hand will provide HomeKit Secure Video support for less, albiet without the outdoor-ready design. This one sells for $150 at Amazon, and we’ve previously walked away impressed by the feature set. On top of the same 1080p recording capabilities and compatibility with Siri, it has one of the more aesthetically-pleasing designs on the market for a smart home camera. You can learn more in our recent HomeKit Weekly feature.

If you’d rather upgrade the interior of your smart home, Amazon is currently running an extra 15% off Philips Hue smart bulb sale. Most notably marking down Filament bulbs to the best prices in months, if not of the entire year, these start at $34 and then are joined by an assortment of other ways to give Siri, Alexa, and Assistant some new gear to control from $19.

Eve Outdoor Cam features:

Keep a close eye on your home around the clock, and receive rich notifications on your iPhone when something is up. Eve Outdoor Cam is designed exclusively for Apple HomeKit Secure Video, built from the ground up to keep your data secure; end-to-end encryption of live and recorded video. 10-day recording history – capture any motion or distinguish between people, pets, vehicles, or packages.

