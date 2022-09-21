Be ready for flu season with this contactless forehead thermometer at $20 (42% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amplim (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering its medical-grade Non Contact Digital Forehead Thermometer for $19.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $37, this is 46% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked in 2022. This FSA and HSA-approved thermometer delivers a particularly modern-looking design alongside a non-contact digital experience that runs on two AA batteries. Rated for use with infants, toddlers, and adults, it features an LCD readout, audible fever alarms, and an extended 2-year warranty. Head below for more deals and details.

You’ll find a couple more Amplim models on sale as part of today’s Gold Box right here, but an even more affordable solution comes via iHealth’s option. This one delivers an arguably just as modern design and is currently selling at $16 Prime shipped on Amazon where it is among the most popular you’ll find. The color-coded fever indicator, backlit display, and similar non-contact operation are all present and accounted for here.

Another, even more high-tech, way to keep track of health metrics is with Apple Watch. We have seen countless examples of it catching health issues before anything or anyone else, not to mention its fitness and wellness tracking features, and you can now land deals on the new Apple Watch Series 8 as well as the SE 2 model. Pricing starts at $270 on the more entry-level solution and here’s everything you need to know about the first deal on Apple’s latest.

SAFE FOR ALL: Our noninvasive, contact-free IR Infrared thermometers are more comfortable, hygienic, and easier to use than rectal, oral, ear, or armpit thermometers; For use on adults, children, toddlers, or infants; Termometro para bebes o adultos; Used by doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals

FAST + ACCURATE: Large LED screen displays digital readings; Audible fever alarm sounds at temperatures greater than 100.4° F

GREAT VALUE: Features on this touchless thermometer include memory storage capacity for previous 32 readings; Celsius or Fahrenheit settings; Able to be read at night; auto-off; energy saving capabilities

