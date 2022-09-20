Portable USB-C SSDs on sale from $100: WD 1TB My Passport or Samsung’s 2022 T7 Shield

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesSamsungWD
Reg. $130+ From $100
WD 1TB My Passport External Portable Solid-State Drive

Amazon is now offering the WD 1TB My Passport Portable External Solid-State Drive in red for $109.99 shipped. Originally $200, this one more typically fetches around $130 these days and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, this model is currently listed at $130 via Best Buy as well. Alongside USB 3.2 Gen2 support, NVMe technology, and USB-C connectivity, the WD My Passport brings solid-state storage action to modern machines as well as being compatible with legacy USB-A ports. It clocks in at 1,050MB/s with a 6.5-foot drop protection rating and the usual password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption. Head over to our roundup of the best portable SSDs for more and down below for additional portable SSD deals from $100

Amazon is also now offering the 2022 model Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD for $99.99 shipped. While we have seen it go for a touch less at $98, it typically sells in the $135 range and is now at the lowest price we can find. Available at the discounted rate in all three colorways, this one delivers similar specs to the model above with a more rugged rubberized shell alongside an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. Head over to our hands-on review for a closer look

Alongside this ongoing price drop on the pro-grade SanDisk Extreme 4TB model, we are also now tracking the first price drop on WD’s latest gaming-focused P40 SSD. This model provides portable storage for your game library as well as built-in customizable lighting and is now marked down to $160 shipped. All of the details you need are waiting in yesterday’s deal coverage and our hands-on review

WD 1TB My Passport portable SSD features:

  • Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on read speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.
  • Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption
  • Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Samsung WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Where Shadows Slu...
Greenworks launches 20% off sitewide fall sale on popul...
Today’s best game deals: 14 PAC-MAN titles from $...
North Face, Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, more up to 60...
Belkin’s 30W USB-C GaN Charger is perfect for iPh...
Sony’s PS5-ready 120Hz AirPlay 2 mini-LED 4K TVs ...
Furbo’s 2022 treat-tossing dog cam hits best pric...
Jabra’s latest fitness-ready true wireless earbud...
Load more...
Show More Comments