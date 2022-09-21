Roborock’s smart robo vacs and mops now up to $270 off: Auto-empty, Alexa, more from $200

We are now tracking hundreds of dollars in savings on Roborock robotic vacuums and mops via its official Amazon storefront starting from $200. First up, you can score the Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop with Self-Empty Dock for $679.48 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon and apply code S7PLUS4SD at checkout. Regularly $950, this is more than $270 in savings, the lowest price we can find, and $30 below the Labor Day deal we spotted at the top of the month. Alongside up to 120 days of auto empty action for a truly autonomous cleaning experience, this model will also leave your floors sparkling clean with built-in sonic mopping tech as well as taking care of the vacuuming tasks. The auto-lift action ensures your carpets don’t get wet and is joined by a host of smart features powered by LiDAR navigation including adaptive cleaning paths, no-go and no-mop zones, Alexa voice commands, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s Roborock robotic vacuum deals.

More Roborock vacuum and mop deals:

We are also still tracking the latest model from Anker’s eufy RoboVac lineup at the lowest price yet. This one was unveiled last month and is now up to $120 off the going rate. You’ll find both the standard model and the auto-empty bin combo marked down, just be sure to also scope out our recent roundup of the best robotic vacuum models you can buy as well.

Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Self-Empty Dock Support: The Self-Empty Dock empties the robot automatically after cleanup, so you can clean without emptying, for up to 120 Days(Spare 1 Dust Bag Included).

Sonic Vibration Technology: Sonic floor mopping technology scrubs up to 3,000 times per minute. Removing dried-on dirt that some robots may leave behind, from mud to coffee and more.

Auto-Lifting Convenience : After sensing a carpet, S7 lifts its mop to vacuum without wetting the carpet. The mop will lifts when returning to the dock to prevent spreading dirt.

Ultrasonic Carpet Detection: Choose the best way to handle carpets in your home. Options include mop lifting, carpet avoiding, and even wet mopping. Boost mode will also increase suction for deeper cleaning when carpet is detected.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!