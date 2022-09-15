Anker’s new laser hybrid RoboVac and mop now up to $120 off starting at $280, more from $150

RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The official Anker eufy Amazon storefront is now offering its new RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $449.99 shipped. The Hybrid+ model with the included 60-day auto-empty bin launched at $550 last month and is now $100 off the going rate to match our previous mention and the all-time low. You’ll also find the standard model without the auto-empty action on sale for $279.99, another match for the lowest we have tracked at $120 off. These models deliver hybrid vacuum and mopping action with the brand’s latest laser navigation, organized Z-shaped cleaning paths, and the ability to create real-time maps across three levels of your home. Alongside four levels of suction with up to 3,200Pa of power, you’ll also find optional voice control support via Google Assistant and Alexa joined by custom user options inside of the companion app for things like no-go zones, specific cleaning jobs, and more. Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more RoboVac deals from $150.

With Amazon’s recent acquisition of iRobot for $1.7 billion, we took some time to detail our favorite alternative models for folks looking elsewhere in the robot vacuum space. The models on display above are included there, but you’ll also find some other options from brands like Shark ECOVACS, and Roborock to consider as well. Dive into our roundup of the best robot vacuums right here

  • Up to 60 Days* of Hands-Free Cleaning: The auto-empty station uses 25,000 Pa of suction to remove dust from RoboVac easily. It is collected in an anti-bacterial and deodorizing dust bag** which stops dust and bad smells from escaping and prevents the growth of bacteria. It can be used for up to 60 days* before needing to be replaced. (Includes 1 spare dust bag.)
  • iPath Laser Navigation: Using advanced LiDAR technology to scan your home, RoboVac can build a real-time map to navigate its way through your space precisely. It also uses a Z-shaped path for a more efficient clean.
  • Ultra-Strong 3,200 Pa Suction: 4 levels of suction with up to 3,200 Pa of power ensure that dirt, crumbs, pet hair, and more are efficiently removed from hard floors and carpets for a superior clean.

