HyperX’s latest Alloy MKW100 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard falls to new low for $50

Amazon is now offering the latest HyperX Alloy MKW100 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $49.99 shipped. Normally going for $80, this 38% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Built with a brushed aluminum frame, the MKW100 has per-key RGB lighting with dynamic effects to add some flair to your gaming setup. The dust-proof switches are rated for up to 50 million keypresses alongside the braided USB cable uses gold plating to prevent corrosion. The HyperX NGENUITY software will allow you to customize the previously mentioned RGB lighting and effects. You’ll also have media controls with the function keys here to boot. You can even connect the keyboard to your Xbox or PlayStation if you want to game on a keyboard instead of a controller. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, be sure to check out EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $20. Unlike the HyperX option above, this EVGA option is a membrane-style keyboard rather than mechanical, but that comes with the advantage of being IP32-rated for spill resistance. Five dedicated macro keys can be configured in the UNLEASH RGB software. Also controllable by this software are the five RGB zones, another difference between this option and the HyperX one. When it comes to gaming-style keyboards, you don’t get much more basic than this.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re currently tracking the first price drop on the TimTheTatMan Edition HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse at $40. Featuring a custom design created in partnership between TimTheTatMan, a popular game streamer, and HyperX, the honeycomb shell cuts out unneeded weight without sacrificing durability while dropping the overall weight to 60g.

HyperX Alloy Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Dynamic RGB Lighting Effects: Get radiant and per key lighting with dynamic effects to add a touch of flair and style to your PC setup.

Durable Aluminum Frame: With a solid aluminum frame, the Alloy MKW100 is designed for stability when keystrokes are flying fast.

Comfortable, detachable wrist rest: The detachable wrist rest helps reduce fatigue from long gaming or work sessions.

