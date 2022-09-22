HyperX’s all-new TimTheTatMan Edition Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse sees first drop to $60

Amazon is now offering the all-new HyperX Pulsefire Haste Ultra-Lightweight TimTheTatMan Gaming Mouse for $39.99 shipped. Launching for $60 back at the beginning of August, this 33% discount marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. Featuring a custom design created in partnership between TimTheTatMan, a popular game streamer, and HyperX, the honeycomb shell cuts out unneeded weight without sacrificing durability while dropping the overall weight to 60g. Flexible paracord wraps the USB cable to reduce tension and make it less likely to get caught while gaming. Grip tape is included with the mouse that can add additional comfort and, as the name implies, grip on the sides and left and right buttons. The HyperX NGENUITY software will give you control over the mouse to customize DPI, which goes up to 16,000, RGB lighting, button assignments, and macro recording. Head below for more.

If you don’t care for the custom design here, you can grab the black colorway of the Pulsefire Haste for $30. The only difference here is that the mouse doesn’t feature the black and yellow design. On the other hand, those on a tighter budget may instead want to grab the EVGA X12 Gaming Mouse for $17. The native 8,000Hz report rate is achieved by using the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 USB microprocessor that can get you latency as low as 0.125 milliseconds, according to EVGA. The overall design of the mouse allows it to be ambidextrous so it doesn’t matter whether you’re left- or right-handed. The eight programmable buttons allow you to set up five customizable profiles which are stored onboard. A standout feature here is the support for NVIDIA’s Reflex Analyzer which allows you to get “an accurate measurement of system latency.”

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for some bulk storage for your game library? We’re tracking a deal on the WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD for $160. As you’ll know from our recent hands-on review, this is a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 drive designed to house your game library as well as anything else you might want on a portable SSD alongside built-in RGB lighting that glows around the perimeter of the device.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste TimTheTatMan Edition Gaming Mouse features:

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is built for elite gamers looking to gain every fraction of a second possible in their quest to be the best. Weighing in at 59 grams, this full-featured, responsive honeycomb shell mouse has everything you need, just without the extra weight. This special TimTheTatman edition features a TTT custom design and retains everything that made the Pulsefire Haste a fan favorite. TTC Golden micro switches provide satisfying, reliable clicks and are rated for 60 million clicks, so you won’t have to worry about missing inputs. The flexible HyperFlex USB cable and the virgin-grade PTFE skates work together to give you a smooth, easy glide to make dominating the game simple.

