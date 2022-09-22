Apple’s official iPhone 13 MagSafe Clear Case hits $30 on Amazon (Reg. $49)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesApple
Reg. $49 $30

Amazon is now offering the official Apple iPhone 13 MagSafe Clear Case for $29.99 shipped. Normally fetching $49, today’s offer amounts to 39% in savings and delivers the lowest we’ve seen since back in June. This is the second-best price to date and comes within cents of the all-time low, as well. Designed to show off the look of your handset while still adding some protection into the mix, Apple’s official cases blend a clear polycarbonate with the ability to fend off drops and other damage as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen protected, too. Alongside just protecting your device, it’ll let you take full advantage of MagSafe accessories with integrated magnets and all of the usual Apple quality.

Ditching the first-party Apple seal of approval lets you save plenty of other cash, and this offering from ESR is a notable solution. Clocking in at under $17 on Amazon, this model sports all of the same clear design as the lead deal alongside built-in MagSafe support. It won’t be quite as premium of a cover, but should keep your device protected for nearly half the price.

For all of the other most notable discounts on iPhone essentials this week, Anker launched its latest Amazon sale yesterday and it is packed with some enticing offers. Leading the way is the first chance to save on Anker’s new MagSafe PopSocket power bank at $50, which is complemented by an assortment of other chargers, cables, and accessories from $11.

iPhone 13 MagSafe Clear Case features:

Thin, light, and easy to grip — this Apple-designed case shows off the brilliant colored finish of iPhone 13 while providing extra protection. Crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials, the case fits right over the buttons for easy use. On the surface, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior. And all materials and coatings are optimized to prevent yellowing over time.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Apple

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save 45% on MOMAX’s new 25W 3-in-1 Magnetic Wirel...
Rare Amazon price drop delivers official Nintendo Joy-C...
JBL’s refurbished Bar 9.1 Surround Soundbar Syste...
ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro premium portable gaming PC has a st...
LEGO’s 771-piece Succulents set assembles nine di...
LG’s 2022 QNED 120Hz 75-inch 4K smart TV with Air...
HyperX’s all-new TimTheTatMan Edition Pulsefire H...
Amazon offers NFL Property of hoodies/tees from $24 for...
Load more...
Show More Comments