Apple’s official iPhone 13 MagSafe Clear Case hits $30 on Amazon (Reg. $49)

Amazon is now offering the official Apple iPhone 13 MagSafe Clear Case for $29.99 shipped. Normally fetching $49, today’s offer amounts to 39% in savings and delivers the lowest we’ve seen since back in June. This is the second-best price to date and comes within cents of the all-time low, as well. Designed to show off the look of your handset while still adding some protection into the mix, Apple’s official cases blend a clear polycarbonate with the ability to fend off drops and other damage as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen protected, too. Alongside just protecting your device, it’ll let you take full advantage of MagSafe accessories with integrated magnets and all of the usual Apple quality.

Ditching the first-party Apple seal of approval lets you save plenty of other cash, and this offering from ESR is a notable solution. Clocking in at under $17 on Amazon, this model sports all of the same clear design as the lead deal alongside built-in MagSafe support. It won’t be quite as premium of a cover, but should keep your device protected for nearly half the price.

For all of the other most notable discounts on iPhone essentials this week, Anker launched its latest Amazon sale yesterday and it is packed with some enticing offers. Leading the way is the first chance to save on Anker’s new MagSafe PopSocket power bank at $50, which is complemented by an assortment of other chargers, cables, and accessories from $11.

iPhone 13 MagSafe Clear Case features:

Thin, light, and easy to grip — this Apple-designed case shows off the brilliant colored finish of iPhone 13 while providing extra protection. Crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials, the case fits right over the buttons for easy use. On the surface, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior. And all materials and coatings are optimized to prevent yellowing over time.

