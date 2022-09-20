Sony’s PS5-ready 120Hz AirPlay 2 mini-LED 4K TVs hit new lows from $1,998 (Up to $1,200 off)

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the 2022 model Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra X95K Series BRAVIA XR mini-LED Smart Google TV at $1,998 shipped. Regularly $2,800 at Best Buy where it is now marked down to $2,000, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon with more than $800 in savings to be had. Delivering a 4K mini-LED display, it also provides input lag as low as 8.5ms and “BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 to improve gaming picture quality.” That also includes 120Hz refresh rates and four HDMI 2.1 inputs joining the Apple AirPlay 2 streaming, Google Assistant and Alexa voice command support, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a pair of USB ports. Head over to our launch coverage and below for more deals and details.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch or two, we are also tracking new Amazon all-time lows on the 75- and 85-inch variants at $2,798 and $4,298 shipped. These models usually fetch closer to $3,287 and $5,498, respectively, delivering up to $1,200 on savings off the going rates. The specs and feature set are identical here, just with the larger mini-LED panels.

Alongside ongoing price drops live on Hisense’s latest 2022 A6H series Google TVs, we are also seeing some solid deals on Samsung’s 55-inch 120Hz 4K mini-LED TV with Xbox Game Pass access. You’re looking at up to $500 in savings here for one of the lowest totals we have tracked thus far on the Neo QLED panel. It features a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 inputs with even more details waiting in our previous deal coverage right here.

Sony X95K 4K HDR mini-LED Google TV features:

Witness the evolution of TV technology on a precisely controlled Mini LED display, powered by the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR. Driven by XR Backlight Master Drive, thousands of tiny, high-density Mini LEDs in precisely controlled zones create unprecedented dynamic range that makes your content burst to life with deep blacks, natural colors, and phenomenal brightness. Take your gaming to the next level with input lag as low as 8.5ms and BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 to improve gaming picture quality. Get the advantage in high-performance gaming on BRAVIA XR TVs with HDMI 2.1 features such as 4K/120,10 VRR,11 and ALLM.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!