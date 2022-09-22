Ring’s 2nd Gen 14-piece Home Security Kit keeps you safe down at $250 (Save $80)

Amazon is currently offering the Ring Alarm 14-piece 2nd Gen Kit for $249.99 shipped. Normally going for $330, this 24% discount marks a return to the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2022 outside the Prime Day deal and is within $50 of the all-time low. This package will come with everything you need to secure your home with Ring aiming this kit at 2-4 bedroom homes. Centered around the base station, you will get eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, two keypads, and one range extender to ensure even coverage. The contact sensors are perfect for doors and windows with the motion detectors having some sensitivity adjustment so your pets won’t trip them while you’re away. Integration with Alexa means you can arm and disarm the system with your voice with Alexa even notifying you if a door is opened. Check out our launch coverage to get a closer look.

As with many of these smart home security systems, you can add to them over time with ease. So if you have more doors or windows you want to monitor but don’t have the cash up front, you can pick up additional sensors for $20 each. Want some additional motion detection in a different room? You can pick up the 2nd Gen detector at $30. All of these sensors do require batteries with the contact sensors using two CR2032s and the motion detectors using two AAs. Ring’s security system is based on Z-Wave technology which is very efficient and low power so the batteries in these sensors last a long time and you’ll be notified when they’re running low.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, locks, and more. We’re currently tracking a deal on the latest Google Nest Learning Thermostat down at $189, the best price of the summer or fall. Perfect for ensuring your smart house can handle the fluctuating temperatures this fall as the summer heat wave begins to break, the Nest Learning Thermostat will help automate your climate control settings.

Ring 2nd Gen Security System features:

Better with Alexa: Arm and disarm Ring Alarm with your voice and get mobile alerts about the sound of broken glass or smoke alarms with Alexa Guard. Call trained agents from your Echo who can request the dispatch of emergency responders with Alexa Guard Plus, included with an eligible Ring Protect plan.

Put whole-home security at your fingertips with Ring Alarm, a do-it-yourself alarm system.

Receive mobile notifications when your system is triggered, change your Alarm modes, and monitor all your Ring devices all through the Ring app.

Easily setup your Ring Alarm by plugging in your base station, connecting to wifi via the Ring app, and placing your sensors in their ideal locations.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!