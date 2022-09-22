Samsung’s 130MB/s 64GB EVO Plus microSD just hit the Amazon all-time low at under $13

Amazon is now offering the 64GB Samsung EVO Plus microSD memory card for $12.78 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $19, it is more typically in the $15 range and currently on sale for as much directly from Samsung. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This one launched about a year ago before we went hands-on with it as part of Samsung’s latest mid-tier, speed-focused lineup of microSD cards. It delivers up to to 130MB/s alongside V10 video speed classifications as an affordable solution for Android handsets, Nintendo Switch, cameras, and much more. It features the brand’s “water, temperature, X-ray, magnet, drop, and wearout protection” as well. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

We are also still tracking an all-time low on Samsung’s PRO Endurance 64GB microSD card at $12. This one favors reliability for always-on video solutions, but for something even more affordable check out the PNY Elite Class 10 U1 microSDHC Flash Memory Cards starting from $6 Prime shipped instead.

And as we mentioned in our last microSD post, the latest SanDisk models that clock in with up to 160MB/s speeds are also on sale via Amazon. While these ones aren’t quite as affordable overall, the prices have started to come down and they deliver even better performance in most use case scenarios. Check them out in detail right here.

Samsung EVO Plus microSD features:

ALL THE SPACE YOU NEED: Enhanced speed + compatibility = dependable performance; EVO Plus + Adapter lets you, load games to your console, or download more apps on your tablet; Top-notch speed makes transfers seamless and reliable*

FAST AND SMOOTH: Even with huge files, EVO Plus is incredibly quick with superfast U1, Class 10 rated transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s; Big apps load and run smoothly, while Full HD video remains sharp with A1, V10, and UHS-I Interface**

EXPAND AND STORE BIG: Find your perfect fit from 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB; With so many sizes select the perfect capacity for all your memories***

