Shargeek STORM2 Slim 20,000mAh power bank with 140W USB-C hits $160 (Save 20%)

Taking Twitter and TikTok by storm, the Shargeek lineup of portable chargers have recently emerged as a popular option for powering up on the go. And now you can score one of the first price cuts on a new release. Amazon is currently offering the STORM2 Slim 130W 20,000mAh Power Bank for $159.99 shipped. Typically fetching $199, this one just launched back in May and is now sitting at a new all-time low. The 20% in savings also undercut previous mentions by $10. Sporting a 20,000mAh internal battery, the STORM2 Slim packs a 130W output into a slick, see-through form-factor. There’s a single USB-C port that can dish out power to MacBooks and iPhones alike, which also handles refueling the internal battery. A built-in display rounds out the package for monitoring remaining battery life or current power draw.

If you can get away without as capable of a power output, the Anker PowerCore Essential 20K is a more affordable option. While there isn’t that novel transparent design like the model above, you’ll find a similar 20,000mAh internal battery paired with dual USB-A outputs and a USB-C input for refueling. Plus, there’s a much more affordable $43 price tag attached.

Anker also recently launched their own take on the lead deal with PowerCore 24K power bank. This new offering just hit the scene last month and arrives with an even more capable 24,000mAh internal battery as well as a whopping 140W power output. You can read all about the experience in our launch coverage, and I’ve personally been testing one of these out lately and have found it to be an indispensable addition to my everyday carry.

Shargeek STORM2 Slim 100w power bank continues the transparent design by displaying itself from the inside out. The see-through design portable battery reveals its sophisticated internal structure including equipped battery and circuit layout, showing the beauty of technology. The portable phone charger’s on-display power management system visualizes the battery life, output distribution, running temp, battery temp, operation hours, working ports, etc. in a clear, concise, and intuitive way, showing you the whole process of charging.

