HyperX’s CloudX Flight Wireless Xbox Gaming Headset falls to new all-time low at $80

Amazon is now offering the HyperX CloudX Flight Wireless Xbox Gaming Headset for $79.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Throughout 2022 this headset has fluctuated between $120 and $160 with today’s deal marking a new all-time low price we’ve seen. This officially licensed headset will work with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles with its 2.4GHz USB adapter. The noise-cancellation microphone can be detached from the headset when not needed and can be muted with the on-earcup controls that also include a chat mixer. The 30-hour battery life paired with the signature HyperX comfort and durability here means you can game for extended periods with ease. The green LED lighting on the earcups here will accent the CloudX Flight headset, especially when it is sitting around your neck. Keep reading below.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. Unlike the HyperX CloudX Flight above, this headset is wired which also increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re currently tracking a deal on the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X down at $38 which is among one of the first few notable price drops to date. This Lightning deal won’t last long, so be sure to net this controller compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 (or higher) with the companion iOS and Android app allowing for button mapping and more.

HyperX CloudX Flight Wireless Xbox Gaming Headset features:

The official Xbox licensed Cloud Flight headset provides wireless freedom for up to 30 hours with a reliable 2.4GHz connection so you’ll lose the cords without missing important audio. The built-in headset chat mixer can tune game audio/chat balance without accessing menus. Easy-to-use ear cup controls let you adjust overall volume, mute the mic and power off the headset. It also features high-quality memory foam and 90° rotating ear cups for signature comfort and durable adjustable steel sliders.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!