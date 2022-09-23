Rare deal on 8Bitdo’s Pro 2 customizable wired Xbox controller now live at $38 (Today only)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games8Bitdo
Reg. $45 $38
8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X $38.20 shipped. Regularly $45, this is among the first few notable price drops we have tracked on Amazon since release and the best we can find at 15% off the going rate. This Lightning deal pricing will only be live for another 9 hours or until stock at the discounted rate runs dry. Not to be confused with the asymmetrical thumbstick model released back in March, this one brings a more traditional 8Bitdo setup to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 (or higher). You’ll find a pair of back “pro-level” controls joining the 3.5mm headset jack, trigger vibration features, and the brand’s beloved D-pad. It is also compatible with the companion iOS and Android app for button mapping, stick and trigger sensitivity, and vibration adjustments. More details below and in our launch coverage.  

While it’s hard to compete with 8Bitdo’s third-party controllers, there are more affordable wired models worth a look. One good example that comes in at $30 is the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S. It is available in a range of colorways and designs, just don’t expect to be able to customize the experience as much as you can with 8Bitdo. 

Just last month, 8Bitdo unveiled some brand new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks. You can get all of the details you need on these $35+ gamepads in our launch coverage, just be sure to also check out everything you need to know on the refreshed Xbox Elite 2 Core controller Microsoft announced recently. Now available for pre-order at $130 alongside the add-on component pack, this is the latest offering in Microsoft’s pro Xbox Elite lineup and its most affordable (if you don’t opt for the add-ons, that is).

8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox features:

  • Officially Licensed by Xbox. Wired and compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One & Windows 10 and above.
  • Ultimate Software wirelessly with iOS and Android & wired on Xbox and PC.
  • Two extra Pro-level Back Buttons and 3.5mm Audio Jack to directly connect your headphones.
  • Customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and more
  • Perfect classic d-pad, trigger vibration, enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
8Bitdo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

HyperX’s CloudX Flight Wireless Xbox Gaming Heads...
Audio-Technica’s popular AT2020USB+ mic drops $50...
Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi 128GB Pink ...
Pelican’s Marine Series Smartphone Dry Bag with t...
Save up to $450 on iBUYPOWER and HP RTX 3060 gaming des...
Get 5 years of online privacy and faster browsing with ...
9to5Toys Daily: September 23, 2022 – Apple Watch SE $...
Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Aivo Boost 48W USB-C/A A...
Load more...
Show More Comments