Rare deal on 8Bitdo’s Pro 2 customizable wired Xbox controller now live at $38 (Today only)

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X $38.20 shipped. Regularly $45, this is among the first few notable price drops we have tracked on Amazon since release and the best we can find at 15% off the going rate. This Lightning deal pricing will only be live for another 9 hours or until stock at the discounted rate runs dry. Not to be confused with the asymmetrical thumbstick model released back in March, this one brings a more traditional 8Bitdo setup to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 (or higher). You’ll find a pair of back “pro-level” controls joining the 3.5mm headset jack, trigger vibration features, and the brand’s beloved D-pad. It is also compatible with the companion iOS and Android app for button mapping, stick and trigger sensitivity, and vibration adjustments. More details below and in our launch coverage.

While it’s hard to compete with 8Bitdo’s third-party controllers, there are more affordable wired models worth a look. One good example that comes in at $30 is the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S. It is available in a range of colorways and designs, just don’t expect to be able to customize the experience as much as you can with 8Bitdo.

Just last month, 8Bitdo unveiled some brand new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks. You can get all of the details you need on these $35+ gamepads in our launch coverage, just be sure to also check out everything you need to know on the refreshed Xbox Elite 2 Core controller Microsoft announced recently. Now available for pre-order at $130 alongside the add-on component pack, this is the latest offering in Microsoft’s pro Xbox Elite lineup and its most affordable (if you don’t opt for the add-ons, that is).

8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox features:

Officially Licensed by Xbox. Wired and compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One & Windows 10 and above.

Ultimate Software wirelessly with iOS and Android & wired on Xbox and PC.

Two extra Pro-level Back Buttons and 3.5mm Audio Jack to directly connect your headphones.

Customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and more

Perfect classic d-pad, trigger vibration, enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable.

